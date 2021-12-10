Barrio leaders create Lions Club to serve community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Lion’s Club is officially being chartered in the Barrio neighborhood for local leaders to give back to their own community.

Barrio Lion’s Club president, Steven Rosas, has been planning for two years to have this organization.

Serving on his own for Amarillo Housing First, he realized not everyone from his community knew where to begin.

“People don’t have that invitation to serve, they don’t have the wherewithal or even know where to start,” said Rosas.

The first public interest meeting was held in October for this organization, community leaders immediate feedback for the need of a club like this.

“I was hearing from folks that wanted to join that they wanted their kids to be able to see someone like them in their community doing good,” said Rosas.

The 20 member charter will have their inaugural ceremony this Saturday at the Alamo Neighborhood Center.

They will begin work during the ceremony on their first project, stuff the bus, where they will be collecting socks, underwear, toilet paper, and hygiene products to help people in need.

They will host other events this month doing volunteering at the High Plains Food Bank and Snak Pak 4 Kids.

Meetings will be held every Tuesday evening at the Wesley Community Center; the center released a statement reading in part the importance of helping form this branch of the Lions Club to tackle big issues in the community.

