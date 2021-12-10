Amarillo police: Death believed to be homicide now ruled accidental

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a death believed to be a homicide has now been ruled accidental.

Police were called to a person lying in the roadway near 13th Avenue and Hughes Street on November 20.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Dwight Rashad Royal Jr., was found to have a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Over the past weeks, homicide detectives have spoken to witnesses, viewed video and forensic evidence. The investigation has determined that he accidentally shot himself.

