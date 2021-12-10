Go Local
AFD crews extinguish house fire in North Amarillo

By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in north Amarillo last night.

Crews responded at 10:29 p.m. to the home at 729 N. Roberts Street on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the home engulfed in flames.

Crews searched for victims but no one was inside the home.

At 11:07 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.

At this time, the cause is still undetermined.

