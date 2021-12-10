AFD crews extinguish house fire in North Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters extinguished a house fire in north Amarillo last night.

Crews responded at 10:29 p.m. to the home at 729 N. Roberts Street on reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the home engulfed in flames.

Crews searched for victims but no one was inside the home.

At 11:07 p.m., the fire was declared under control.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.

At this time, the cause is still undetermined.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.