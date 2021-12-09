Go Local
Windy Outlook with High Fire Danger

Forecast highs for this afternoon
Forecast highs for this afternoon(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A windy forecast is in store for everyone the next couple of days with wind gusts at times over 50-60+mph. Due to the strong SW winds, we are going to see, highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts over 35. Tonight, our winds will begin increasing from the SW at 20-30mph with gusts over 40. Friday, a high to critical fire danger will be in place due to mild high temperatures, low relative humidity, and high winds. Avoid any and all outdoor burning! Winds will be from the WSW at 25-40mph with gusts over 55mph... Due to the potential for damaging wind gusts Friday, along with the high fire danger, a First Alert Weather day has been issued. Keep it on News channel 10 for the latest information and download our free KFDA Weather App!

