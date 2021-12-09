Go Local
UIL realignment shakes up Texas Panhandle Districts

Head Coach Eric Mims secured the win in his first game with Palo Duro at Dick Bivins Stadium.
Head Coach Eric Mims secured the win in his first game with Palo Duro at Dick Bivins Stadium.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL released their new realignment and reclassification for the next two seasons starting in fall 2022. A shake up in the Texas Panhandle including 5A in Amarillo.

Palo Duro - Moves down to 4A-DII

Randall - Moves down to 4A-DI

West Plains (New CISD School) - Starts in 4A-DII

Highland Park - Moves down to 2A-DI

Stratford - Moves up to 2A-DI

Follett - Moves up to 1A-DI

Maimi - Moves up to 1A-DI

Wildorado - Moves up to 1A-DI

