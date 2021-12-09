UIL realignment shakes up Texas Panhandle Districts
Published: Dec. 8, 2021
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL released their new realignment and reclassification for the next two seasons starting in fall 2022. A shake up in the Texas Panhandle including 5A in Amarillo.
Palo Duro - Moves down to 4A-DII
Randall - Moves down to 4A-DI
West Plains (New CISD School) - Starts in 4A-DII
Highland Park - Moves down to 2A-DI
Stratford - Moves up to 2A-DI
Follett - Moves up to 1A-DI
Maimi - Moves up to 1A-DI
Wildorado - Moves up to 1A-DI
