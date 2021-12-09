UIL realignment shakes up Texas Panhandle Districts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL released their new realignment and reclassification for the next two seasons starting in fall 2022. A shake up in the Texas Panhandle including 5A in Amarillo.

Palo Duro - Moves down to 4A-DII

Randall - Moves down to 4A-DI

West Plains (New CISD School) - Starts in 4A-DII

Highland Park - Moves down to 2A-DI

Stratford - Moves up to 2A-DI

Follett - Moves up to 1A-DI

Maimi - Moves up to 1A-DI

Wildorado - Moves up to 1A-DI

