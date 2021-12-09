Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

More than 4.5 million sign up for Affordable Care Act health coverage

The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.
The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.(Source: Healthcare.gov/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Currently, millions of people across the country are enrolling in healthcare insurance programs for next year.

On Thursday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reported that more than 4.5 million people have already signed up for 2022 health coverage on the federal and state-based exchanges so far, taking advantage of subsidized plans through the Affordable Care Act.

Plan selections in the 33 states using the exchange site healthcare.gov are up 5% from a comparable period last year.

Signups have increased 9% in the 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid to low-income adults.

Plan selections are up 20% in Texas and 9% in Florida, the two largest markets on the federal exchange.

People who want coverage to begin on Jan. 1 must select a policy by Dec. 15 by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadoDeSalud.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perryton woman dies after rollover
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
First Alert Graphic for 12/10 event
FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday
A man locked up on sex assault charges is accused of sexually assaulting a female sergeant...
Female sergeant brutally attacked by inmate inside Texas jail
Niko Guerrero
Amarillo police search for suspect after man dies at apartment complex

Latest News

This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
US expands COVID-19 boosters to people as young as 16; final hurdle to come
The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 200 million, but experts...
Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Passenger describes Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’
The casket of Bob Dole is seen at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday as people pay tribute....
Biden honors ‘giant of our history’ Bob Dole at US Capitol