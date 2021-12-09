High Winds Ahead

We’ve already seen wind gusts upwards and in excess of 50 mph so far Thursday, and while we might get some temporary relief tonight, winds will return with a vengeance for Friday. For Thursday evening, temperatures will drop into the low 50s and upper-40s, with winds possibly getting down around 10-20 mph. Then for Friday afternoon, we’ll warm into the low to mid-60s. with winds sustained at 25-35 mph with gusts upwards of 60 possible at times. Main concerns will be damage from high winds alongside fire danger, as high wind warnings and fire weather watches are already in effect for much of the area. A cold front will start to roll through late Friday, setting up for a cooler, but calmer Saturday.