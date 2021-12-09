Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward in search for homicide suspect
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for homicide.
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 25-year-old Niko Guerrero.
He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has hazel eyes and black hair.
Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $500.
