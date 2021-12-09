Go Local
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward in search for homicide suspect

Niko Guerrero
Niko Guerrero(APD)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for homicide.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 25-year-old Niko Guerrero.

He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has hazel eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $500.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Niko Guerrero - 12/9/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week"...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, December 9, 2021

