Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward in search for homicide suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted for homicide.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 25-year-old Niko Guerrero.

He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has hazel eyes and black hair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $500.

