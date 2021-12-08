Go Local
Windy Outlook Ahead

First Alert has been issued for Friday
Windy three day outlook
Windy three day outlook(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High winds are going to be the main weather concern the next several days... High temperatures are going to be well above average into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the SW at 5-15mph during the morning time but as we head into the late afternoon, winds will begin increasing from the SW at 15-25 with gusts to 35mph. Tomorrow, winds will be even stronger from the SW at 15-30mph with gusts over 40. Friday is when we’ll see the strongest winds from the SW becoming northerly at 30-45mph with gusts over 60mph possible. Due to the potential of damaging winds on Friday, a First Alert Day has been issued. You’ll want to make sure you secure any outdoor holiday decorations and furniture.

