Windy Outlook ahead

After a pretty breezy Wednesday, we’re looking to see more winds in the forecast. For Thursday, winds will still be out of the southwest at around 15-25 mph, with mostly sunny skies, and well above normal temperatures with highs climbing into the low 70s. Friday is the day we’re watching for right now, as winds could be sustained upwards of 30-35 mph with gusts possible over 50. We’ll see intervals of cloudiness at times, however no moisture in is the outlook currently. A cold front will arrive Saturday, dropping us closer to normal, as well as lowering wind speeds.