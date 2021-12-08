‘We’re just trying to reach people for Jesus’: Cowboy Church hosting live nativity event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) The Palo Duro Cowboy Church is hosting a free live cowboy nativity scene this holiday season.

The nativity event is only one night and runs on Friday, December 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This annual event has been happening for the past seven years and draws in several community members.

Palo Duro Cowboy Church is made of members with mostly cowboy and ranching backgrounds, and through this they want to include that in the narrative of the nativity scene.

Lay Pastor and Event Coordinator, Gary Ward says, “The idea behind this is that we decided to see what it would look like if Jesus had come during the old west instead of biblical days.”

All stations set up are tied back to pieces of scripture from the Bible.

“We will have a nativity set up, but it will not only be that, we will also have scenes from Jesus’ life with 13 stations, everything from when Mary is notified that she is having Jesus, all the way up to Jesus returning on the white horse,” says Ward.

The nativity scene is a drive-through display and allows people to drive by each display and experience the reenactment of the birth of Christ.

40 volunteers from the Palo Duro Cowboy Church set up and man each station.

According to Ward, volunteers set up more than a dozen stations, some with live animals to help show guests what might have been happening at the arrival of Jesus Christ.

Some of the stations include Mary and Joseph arriving on horseback, the three wise men made up of cowboys and Indians, as well as a circuit rider, and the woman at the well.

At the event cars will be greeted with complimentary warm drinks and cookies to enjoy while viewing the displays.

“Our whole goal as a church is to bring more people into the kingdom of Christ, there’s so many things you can go to, and we feel like this is a unique opportunity for people to see something different, we’re just trying to reach people for Jesus,” said Ward.

