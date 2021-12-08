Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

TxDOT crews working on I-40 on Thursday and Friday

The Department of Transportation will be performing road work this week on portions of I-40...
The Department of Transportation will be performing road work this week on portions of I-40 throughout Amarillo.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Transportation will be performing road work this week on portions of I-40 throughout Amarillo.

On Thursday and Friday, crews will be working to make repairs that will be affecting I-40 eastbound from Western Street to Crockett Street.

The eastbound I-40 entrance ramp from Paramount Boulevard which will both be closed.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niko Guerrero
Amarillo police search for suspect after man dies at apartment complex
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for couple accused of stealing over $1,000 of beef jerky
FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday
FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday
File graphic of an ambulance.
6-year-old dead after crash near Clovis
The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old for child pornography charges.
Amarillo police arrest 17-year-old for child pornography charges

Latest News

Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
Prototype of refurbished nuclear bomb to be completed at Pantex site
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension hosting estate planning workshop in Canyon
KFDA News at Six
McDonald Lake in Amarillo undergoing improvement project
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Experts say healthcare system in Amarillo is ‘taxed’ by staffing challenges, COVID-19 hospitalizations