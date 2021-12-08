TxDOT crews working on I-40 on Thursday and Friday
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Transportation will be performing road work this week on portions of I-40 throughout Amarillo.
On Thursday and Friday, crews will be working to make repairs that will be affecting I-40 eastbound from Western Street to Crockett Street.
The eastbound I-40 entrance ramp from Paramount Boulevard which will both be closed.
Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
