TxDOT crews working on I-40 on Thursday and Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Transportation will be performing road work this week on portions of I-40 throughout Amarillo.

On Thursday and Friday, crews will be working to make repairs that will be affecting I-40 eastbound from Western Street to Crockett Street.

The eastbound I-40 entrance ramp from Paramount Boulevard which will both be closed.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.