Tucumcari man arrested after pursuit resulting 2 damaged police vehicles

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - The Tucumcari police have arrested a man after a pursuit Sunday evening that resulted two city police vehicles and Mesalands property being damaged.

According to the release, 22-year-old Dylan Jackie Bennett was arrested early Monday morning for nine counts that include four felony charges, such as:

Two counts of Aggravated assault upon a police officer with a deadly weapon

Aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer

Aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug (0.16 or over)

Criminal damage to property of over $1,000

Resisting, evading or obstructing an officer

Driving while license revoked

Reckless driving

Improper use of evidence of registration

Bennett was scheduled to make his first appearance in magistrate court Monday afternoon, after the Quay County Sun’s deadline.

According to a complaint filed by a Tucumcari police officer, he attempted to stop a black Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding south on First Street at 58 mph at 35 mph zone.

The officer said the car “took off at a high rate of speed, trying to get away from me” after he activated his emergency lights.

The Camaro traveled south on Second Street, turned west onto Charles Avenue, north onto Fifth Street and east onto Chenault Avenue, where the vehicle spun out.

Another Tucumcari police officer, tried to block the Camaro’s path with his vehicle.

The Camaro rammed into the officer’s vehicle, then went in reverse through an alley into a parking lot of a church.

The car went north on Fourth Street, making several turns before losing control on Route 66.

The first officer made a second attempt to block the Camaro, but it also rammed his vehicle.

The driver put the Camaro in reverse and traveled west on Route 66 and went south onto 10th Street.

The Camaro by this time had sustained a blown-out left front tire and the officer tried to use his vehicle to stop the car again, but it went up on a curb and struck a tree at Mesalands Community College.

The Camaro went across the parking lot onto West Hines Avenue and was stopped in the 800 block.

Bennett said he was not the driver of the Camaro, though no other people were in the car. Bennett said his left leg was hurting, and an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital.

While talking to Bennett, one of the officer’s said he could smell an odor of alcohol on him.

Bennett admitted to drinking three beers and a shot of whiskey. Officers obtained a search warrant to take a blood sample at the hospital to determine his level of intoxication.

According to jail records, Bennett was booked into the Quay County Detention Center about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

No attorney for Bennett was listed in court records.

