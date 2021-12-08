Go Local
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

By WFIE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is charged with human trafficking after Kentucky State Police said he sold his daughter.

Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an investigation after they learned the young girl gave birth back in March, according to a report from WFIE.

They said the girl was sold to another man in August 2020 and had been living with him. They say they believe that man is the father of the baby.

That man is charged with rape.

Both men are in the Ohio County Jail. The names of the men were not released by WFIE in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

Troopers said the victim and her baby are now in foster care. According to the Kentucky State Police, the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges and arrests.

Signs of human trafficking may appear as physical or mental abuse, according to the Kentucky State Police. Victims may not have control over their own money, ID or personal possessions, be able to speak on their own behalf or unable to leave on their own.

They may appear to be fearful or submissive, and not know what city or state they are in or where they are living.

Human trafficking victims may also work excessively long hours and can be found in restaurants, farming, massage parlors and soliciting at hotels, parking lots or house to house.

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

