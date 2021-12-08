Texas A&M Agrilife Extension hosting estate planning workshop in Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M Agrilife extension will be holding an estate planning workshop next week in Canyon.

The free program will be from 9:00 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon at the Kuhlman Extension Center on Brown Road in Canyon.

An RSVP is required by no later than noon on Friday.

The event will include a lunch courtesy of Happy State Bank.

