Texas A&M Agrilife Extension hosting estate planning workshop in Canyon
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M Agrilife extension will be holding an estate planning workshop next week in Canyon.
The free program will be from 9:00 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon at the Kuhlman Extension Center on Brown Road in Canyon.
An RSVP is required by no later than noon on Friday.
The event will include a lunch courtesy of Happy State Bank.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.