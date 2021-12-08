Perryton woman dies after rollover
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCHILTREE COUTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a woman from Perryton has died after sustaining injuries in a rollover yesterday.
The wreck occurred at 4:15 p.m. on County Road 24 about nine miles east of Perryton.
A 2008 Saturn SUV was south on the dirt road when the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway.
The driver over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, skidding sideways back across the roadway, traveling into a ditch and rolling over.
The driver, identified as 21-year-old Gloria Hernandez, received life-threatening injuries during the crash and later died of her injuries at Ochiltree General Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
