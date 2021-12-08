Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Missing college student’s car, possible remains found 45 years later in Alabama

By WTVM staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The car and possibly the remains of an Auburn student who has been missing for 45 years has been found in Alabama, officials said Wednesday.

WTVM reported Kyle Clinkscales, a 22-year-old from Georgia, disappeared in January 1976 while making the approximately 45 minute drive between LaGrange, Georgia and Auburn University.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said Clinkscales’ car was found in a stream in the east Alabama town of LaFayette. According to the sheriff’s office, a person reported the car after noticing it in the water.

car found LaFayette
car found LaFayette(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Bones were found in the car as well as a wallet that belonged to Clinkscales.

“For 45 years, we’ve looked for this young man and looked for this car,” Woodruff said in a news conference. “And we drained lakes and we looked here and looked there and ran this theory down at that theory down, and it’s always turned out nothing. And finally yesterday, just out of the blue, Major Wood calls us and he’s got the car. Now we’ve got the car and his ID and hopefully his remains in the car.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Troup County
Troup County(Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niko Guerrero
Amarillo police search for suspect after man dies at apartment complex
Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for couple accused of stealing over $1,000 of beef jerky
FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday
FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday
File graphic of an ambulance.
6-year-old dead after crash near Clovis
The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old for child pornography charges.
Amarillo police arrest 17-year-old for child pornography charges

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Lawyer: Case against Smollett based on testimony of ‘liars’
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Jan. 6 panel to move forward with contempt against Meadows
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Potter attorney: All Daunte Wright had to do was surrender
A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday,...
Fire set to giant Christmas tree at Fox News headquarters