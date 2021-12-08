Go Local
McDonald Lake in Amarillo undergoing improvement project

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is working on an improvement project to the pump and intake infrastructure at McDonald Lake.

McDonald Lake, located at John Stiff Park, is being partially drained to allow for the completion of the improvement project.

“The pump and intake systems at McDonald Lake are in need of repair. This requires the lake to be drained to address these improvements,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. ‘We did not want to drain the lake during peak recreational use time, such as during the summer and early fall. Once the repair/improvement project is complete, this will resolve the problem.”

The project is estimated to be completed by the end of January, weather permitting.

