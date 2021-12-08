Man wanted by Randall County officials for assault
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for assault on a family or household member.
The man was identified as Michael Torres.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
For the chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
