Man wanted by Randall County officials for assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for assault on a family or household member.

The man was identified as Michael Torres.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

