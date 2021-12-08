Go Local
Man wanted by Randall County officials for assault

By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for assault on a family or household member.

The man was identified as Michael Torres.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

RCSO Wanted Wednesday - If you know of Michael's location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App. #WantedWednesday #SayItHere

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

