Dumas defeats No. 15 Gruver, Bushland Lady Falcons hang on to lead

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The 4A Dumas Demons and Demonettes hosted a double-header on Tuesday. The Demons battled the 2A No. 15 Gruver Greyhounds and won 59-52. The Demonettes faced 3A Bushland and the Lady Falcons hung on to the lead winning 43-35.

In the boys game, Dumas’ 6′ senior Johnny Reynaga led the floor with 29 points. He was followed by Gruver 6′4″ junior forward Jefferson Weaver’s 21 points.

On the girls side, Bushland’s Brooklyn Boyett led the floor with 19 points. Dumas’ Sheda Madit dropped 16 points and 12 of those made in the second half. Bushland’s Emma Troxell added 12 points for the Lady Falcons before fouling out. Bushland battled late in the game without their starting forward.

”We grinded it out. We wanted it more. We were very hungry. We’re a very competitive team and we always go hard every game,” said Troxell. “We hustle a lot and we’re very aggressive. We want the ball.”

Other scores on the night include the Amarillo High boys topping Lubbock Cooper 64-28. The Randall girls fell to Canadian 52-40. The Lady Wildcats overcame a first half deficit. Maddie Boyd led the floor with 18 points. Caprock Lady Horns lost to Coronado 63-51. Alana Strong led Caprock with 20 points.

