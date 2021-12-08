Go Local
Canyon senior Dario Bressler honored for ‘Built Ford Tough Player of the Week’ 4A

Week 9 honors against Pampa
By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - In late October, Canyon senior running back Dario Bressler earned the ‘Built Ford Tough Player of the Week’ in class 4A week nine for his dominate performance against Pampa. Canyon won 75-60, but Bressler carried the load.

The senior contributed 415 yards of total offense along with eight touchdowns. He completed two catches which both resulted in touchdowns.

Highlights from Bressler and the Eagles against Pampa can be found in the video below.

