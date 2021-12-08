The Bridge developing new program to provide more mental health services for child abuse victims, as the need increases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort, to provide more mental health services to children affected by abuse, The Bridge is creating a new program.

The Bridge is a non-profit agency that works closely with law enforcement and Child Protective Services, when a child is involved in an abuse case, to perform forensic interviews with young victims.

“We sit down with that child to find out what, if anything has happened to them and really just kind of find out what they know and they’re not old enough, they don’t have the skills to be able to write an affidavit like adults would, so we do it, we do it orally, we do it in a in a conversation setting and we record the interview,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director of The Bridge.

Other agencies are then able to review this recording so the child isn’t being passed from agency to agency, lessening the trauma for the victim.

Since the pandemic, they have noticed a decline in the mental health of children, as well as an increase in trauma children have experienced over time, creating a larger need for mental health services.

One contracted Licensed Professional Counselor for The Bridge says many of the counselors are experiencing wait lists up to eight weeks to see a child.

“Where you would normally have a child that maybe suffered some physical abuse, the isolation of the pandemic exacerbated that made it much worse and so the need is so is so much that all of us can be completely full plus and still there would be a need,” said Lynn Jennings, LPC.

Shelly Bohannon, says the last State Legislature saw a value in mental health and what it does for victims of crime and allocated funding for this effort.

The Bridge received some of that funding and with it are currently developing a new in-house mental health program.

“This is a way that maybe we can do group counseling for some of those kiddos that that would be appropriate for, but yet still be able to do those assessments and be able to make the referrals to our licensed counselors that can do a more in-depth ongoing counseling with them,”said Bohannon.

It will also allow them to better serve outlying areas and also help them perform other assessments.

“This program also will allow us to perform and conduct suicide assessments with children when we see them, we do those now in an official capacity, but we really want to formalize what that looks like, so that we’re able to intervene for those children, more quickly and get those them the services that they need, so that they don’t follow through with that suicide attempt,” said Bohannon.

The next step in developing this program is finding the right people for the job, as they are still looking to hire a clinical director.

Bohannon says they are always looking for more people to join them.

“Our agency is really collaborating with other organizations and people within the community and so if they feel like they have a skill set that would help us we would love to hear from them because it takes all of us to do this, we have a staff of 15, we can’t do it all, we have approximately 10 contracted counselors, they can’t do it all,” said Bohannon.

For more information on the clinical director position, click here.

