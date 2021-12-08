Amarillo creates P.R.E.P. academy to help homeless community live independently

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week, 10 participants had their orientation for the P.R.E.P. academy.

P.R.E.P. standing for Peer Reintegration Employment Partnership, takes people from the Coming Home Program to work in the Amarillo Parks and Recreation department on a part time basis.

“Jobs like this where we clean up the parks, do things like maintenance for the bathrooms at the parks, that kind of thing is very difficult for us to sometimes fill those jobs,” said Jason Riddlespurger, director of community development. “This is actually able to help both sides of it. We got people that want to work and we got jobs that need to be filled.”

John Stiff Park, Thompson Park, and the Rock Island Rail Trail are a few locations the participants will work.

Over four months of planning went into this collaborating with Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Amarillo National Bank, and Hillside Christian Church.

Jason Maldonado, north grand campus pastor of Hillside Christian Church, says their space will be used to teach the participants financial literacy and how to do taxes.

“We want to see them back on their feet to be members of society and to contribute back to the community,” said Maldonado. “This is just the start of a program, but the end goal is for them to continue to be leaders and supervisors for the same program.”

The year-long pilot program was approved by the Amarillo City Council using American Rescue Plan funds.

At the end of the year, city officials hope to provide full time jobs to the participants to live independently.

