Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Forecast highs for this afternoon
Forecast highs for this afternoon(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A quick-hitting weak and dry cold front will be pushing through the region this afternoon bringing cloudy skies and a change in our wind direction from a WSW wind to a northerly wind. Winds will be from the N at 10-20mph with gusts to 25. Skies will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs N of I-40 in the mid-to-upper 50s and S of I-40 in the low-to-mid 60s. Overnight we’ll see clearing skies and our winds switching back to a SW wind that’ll begin to ramp up allowing for a warmer day Wednesday!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old for child pornography charges.
Amarillo police arrest 17-year-old for child pornography charges
File graphic of an ambulance.
6-year-old dead after crash near Clovis
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
Amarillo firefighters extinguish shed fire that threatened 2 homes
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave’s Outlook Includes A Warm Up
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Forecast highs this afternoon
Monday’s Forecast: Cold and Breezy
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks A Strong Cold Front