Tuesday’s Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A quick-hitting weak and dry cold front will be pushing through the region this afternoon bringing cloudy skies and a change in our wind direction from a WSW wind to a northerly wind. Winds will be from the N at 10-20mph with gusts to 25. Skies will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs N of I-40 in the mid-to-upper 50s and S of I-40 in the low-to-mid 60s. Overnight we’ll see clearing skies and our winds switching back to a SW wind that’ll begin to ramp up allowing for a warmer day Wednesday!

