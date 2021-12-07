Stratford senior Cody Rinne named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Elks are back in the high school football 2A-DII State Semifinals for the first time since 2019. The Elks are led by quarterback and safety Cody Rinne.

“Our offensive line is incredible. They open up holes that no other offensive line in the state will and I’ve got so many weapons around me,” said Rinne. “Receivers are incredible and running backs, I mean I’m not doing anything. I’m just a dealer.”

“The way that he plays the game kind of speaks for itself, but the main thing is he is a high character kid,” said Matt Lovorn, Stratford football head coach. “He’s got great leadership skills and that all comes from the way he was raised at home.”

The hard-working senior holds a 3.8 GPA and is a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and track. Rinne’s dedication comes from his ranching roots. He plans on pursuing a career as a horseshoer.

“It teaches you not to quit you know. It just gets another level you know to dig deep you know, especially when it’s hot or when it’s cold,” said Rinne. “Things like that working on a ranch or even horseshoeing you can’t put it off, go inside or anything like that. You have to go out there and get it done.”

That true grit lives up to the expectations and legacy of Stratford football.

“We’re all brotherhood and just the way that the coaches and players just accept you,” said Rinne. “Even as I moved in my eighth grade year they just took me right in and just made it a family.”

Congratulations to Cody Rinne on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.