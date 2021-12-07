Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Stratford senior Cody Rinne named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

Rinne holds a 3.8 GPA
By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Elks are back in the high school football 2A-DII State Semifinals for the first time since 2019. The Elks are led by quarterback and safety Cody Rinne.

“Our offensive line is incredible. They open up holes that no other offensive line in the state will and I’ve got so many weapons around me,” said Rinne. “Receivers are incredible and running backs, I mean I’m not doing anything. I’m just a dealer.”

“The way that he plays the game kind of speaks for itself, but the main thing is he is a high character kid,” said Matt Lovorn, Stratford football head coach. “He’s got great leadership skills and that all comes from the way he was raised at home.”

The hard-working senior holds a 3.8 GPA and is a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and track. Rinne’s dedication comes from his ranching roots. He plans on pursuing a career as a horseshoer.

“It teaches you not to quit you know. It just gets another level you know to dig deep you know, especially when it’s hot or when it’s cold,” said Rinne. “Things like that working on a ranch or even horseshoeing you can’t put it off, go inside or anything like that. You have to go out there and get it done.”

That true grit lives up to the expectations and legacy of Stratford football.

“We’re all brotherhood and just the way that the coaches and players just accept you,” said Rinne. “Even as I moved in my eighth grade year they just took me right in and just made it a family.”

Congratulations to Cody Rinne on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old for child pornography charges.
Amarillo police arrest 17-year-old for child pornography charges
Federal criminal charges filed Thursday say a man admitted to selling about fifteen hundred...
Amarillo man faces federal charges after admitting to selling $2,500 worth of drugs per week
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Three day forecast
A cold front is on its way

Latest News

Amarillo College has recently received the building permits for construction on its Washington...
‘Nothing will be recognizable after that’: Amarillo College receives building permits to start construction on bond projects
VIDEO: Stratford senior Cody Rinne named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week
THUMBS
SPORTS DRIVE: Thumbs up, Thumbs down
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Craig Sperry