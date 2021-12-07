Homecoming in Canyon, Texas Tech and UNLV alumni face off in women’s basketball showdown

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders head to Canyon, Sunday, December 12 for a 2 p.m. matchup against the UNLV Lady Rebels at West Texas A&M’s First United Bank Center. The matchup will be a homecoming for five members of the Lady Raider program.

Former Lady Buffs head coach and current Texas Tech head coach Krista Gerlich will make her return to Canyon. Other FUBC alumni include Amarillo High standout Lexy Hightower, Chief of Staff Jared Boyd and Director of Basketball Operations Jordan Vessels, while Brynn Gerlich returns to Canyon, a place she also called home for over a half-decade.

Gerlich spent seven seasons as the head coach at West Texas, compiling a record of (168-53). She was the fastest coach in WTAMU history to reach 100 wins, 125 wins and 150 wins, and led the Lady Buffs to three Lone Star Conference titles.

Hightower scored over 1,500 points in her WT career and was a two-time LSC Player of the Year. Hightower was named the 2-6A Most Valuable Player and was the Golden Spread Girls’ Player of the Year in Class 5A & 6A.

Vessels played in 126 games in her West Texas A&M career, including the 2014 DII National Championship game.

A graduate of West Texas A&M, Boyd served as a student assistant under Gerlich, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Sports and Exercise Science from West Texas A&M in 2012.

Tickets for Sunday’s matchup against UNLV are on sale through the West Texas A&M ticket office and can be purchased here.

