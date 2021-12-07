FirstBank Southwest invites you to take pictures with Santa
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at FirstBank Southwest this year to take pictures with children and their families.
You’re invited to take pictures with Santa on December 9 at the FirstBank Southwest Downtown Banking Center from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the FirstBank Southwest Wolflin Banking Center on Georgia Street on December 10 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
The events are free to the public.
