AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The First Alert Weather team is looking ahead this week and expects a round of intense wind that will affect activities on Friday, Dec. 10.

As a strong low pressure system nears the area, the wind field is expected to ramp up and generate strong winds most of the day which could exceed 50mph or even 60mph.

FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday (KFDA)

This wind will not only be unpleasant, but could result in dangerous travel conditions, blowing dust, and wildfire issues.

We will be updating the situation as it gets closer, but residents of our area should begin preparing by securing outdoor objects including Christmas decorations and perhaps change travel plans scheduled for Friday.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.