FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday

FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday
(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The First Alert Weather team is looking ahead this week and expects a round of intense wind that will affect activities on Friday, Dec. 10.

As a strong low pressure system nears the area, the wind field is expected to ramp up and generate strong winds most of the day which could exceed 50mph or even 60mph.

FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday
FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday(KFDA)

This wind will not only be unpleasant, but could result in dangerous travel conditions, blowing dust, and wildfire issues.

We will be updating the situation as it gets closer, but residents of our area should begin preparing by securing outdoor objects including Christmas decorations and perhaps change travel plans scheduled for Friday.

