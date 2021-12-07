Doppler Dave Expects Rising Temperatures, But Also Rising Wind Speeds
We are shifting back to a warmer weather pattern with highs at or above 70 expected tomorrow and Thursday. Winds will also be on the increase, however, with breezy to windy weather including gusts over 30mph through Thursday. As a strong low pressure system arrives Friday, however, winds could escalate to serios levels on Friday. We will be in a First Alert situation on Friday as winds could gust 50-60mph.