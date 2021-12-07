Go Local
Doppler Dave Expects Rising Temperatures, But Also Rising Wind Speeds

FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday
FIRST ALERT: Major wind conditions expected on Friday
By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We are shifting back to a warmer weather pattern with highs at or above 70 expected tomorrow and Thursday. Winds will also be on the increase, however, with breezy to windy weather including gusts over 30mph through Thursday. As a strong low pressure system arrives Friday, however, winds could escalate to serios levels on Friday. We will be in a First Alert situation on Friday as winds could gust 50-60mph.

