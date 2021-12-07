Carpet Tech donates $40,000 in Give Back Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Carpet Tech is donating over $40,000 across their locations to 25 different nonprofits.

This donation is part of their annual Give Back Week happening now, where they help the 5 communities they serve.

This year’s donations are focus on helping the elderly, those suffering from disease, as well as women and children seeking shelter and protection.

