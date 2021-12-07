AT&T kicks off donation drive for The Bridge Advocacy Center to benefit children in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AT&T had a check presentation today giving The Bridge Children Advocacy Center $10,000 to kick off the holiday donation drive supporting their needs.

Some items you can donate include stuffed animals and blankets.

These are important items comforting children who have to talk about what they’ve experienced as a crime victim.

“The Bridge is guiding them through video tapes to help with testimony, that’s terrifying,” said Lynette Aguilar, AT&T North Texas vice President and general Manager. “We’re just excited to have a little part in giving them something to comfort them in that moment as well as years to come.”

Shelly Bohannon, executive director of The Bridge Children Advocacy Center, says the services they provided this last year went up 60 percent, showing a greater need for people to give this holiday season.

We never know how many children are gonna walk though our doors, so we need to make sure we have enough comfort items for any child that walks through the door to receive services.

Other items you can donate include journals, coloring books, gel pens, colored pencils, fidget spinners, sweatpants for teens and gift cards to purchase needed items.

If you don’t have any items to drop off for the donation drive, you can make donations straight to The Bridge Advocacy Center with a paper form whenever you’re shopping inside the store.

There will be donation boxes inside the Coulter and Georgia Street stores and at the Tascosa Road location.

The drive will last until the end of the month.

