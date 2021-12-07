Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police search for suspect after man dies at apartment complex

Niko Guerrero
Niko Guerrero(APD)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Bell Street.

APD said they are now looking for the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Niko Guerrero.

Officers responded at 7:03 p.m. yesterday and located the victim, 25-year-old Conrad Raul Lombrana, inside an apartment.

Officials said officers attempted life-saving measures, but Lombrana was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder warrant has been issued for Guerrero.

Those with information on his location are asked to call the APD Homicide Unite at 806-378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-378-3038.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old for child pornography charges.
Amarillo police arrest 17-year-old for child pornography charges
File graphic of an ambulance.
6-year-old dead after crash near Clovis
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass
Amarillo firefighters extinguish shed fire that threatened 2 homes
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say

Latest News

Food bank is facing increased challenges every day in the senior citizens community, especially...
Food barriers causing seniors in the Texas Panhandle to go hungry
Amarillo College has recently received the building permits for construction on its Washington...
‘Nothing will be recognizable after that’: Amarillo College receives building permits to start construction on bond projects
File graphic of an ambulance.
6-year-old dead after crash near Clovis
KFDA News at Six
AT&T kicks off donation drive for The Bridge Advocacy Center to benefit children in need