Amarillo police search for suspect after man dies at apartment complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Bell Street.

APD said they are now looking for the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Niko Guerrero.

Officers responded at 7:03 p.m. yesterday and located the victim, 25-year-old Conrad Raul Lombrana, inside an apartment.

Officials said officers attempted life-saving measures, but Lombrana was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder warrant has been issued for Guerrero.

Those with information on his location are asked to call the APD Homicide Unite at 806-378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-378-3038.

