Amarillo police search for suspect after man dies at apartment complex
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man has died after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Bell Street.
APD said they are now looking for the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Niko Guerrero.
Officers responded at 7:03 p.m. yesterday and located the victim, 25-year-old Conrad Raul Lombrana, inside an apartment.
Officials said officers attempted life-saving measures, but Lombrana was pronounced dead at the scene.
A murder warrant has been issued for Guerrero.
Those with information on his location are asked to call the APD Homicide Unite at 806-378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-378-3038.
