Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for couple accused of stealing over $1,000 of beef jerky
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying two people who are accused of stealing over $1,000 of beef jerky over the past couple of months.
According to the release, this couple has committed several beef jerky thefts at local convenience stores totaling over $1,000.
If you have any information about this crime or if you can identify who this couple is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
