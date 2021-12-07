Go Local
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for couple accused of stealing over $1,000 of beef jerky

Amarillo Crime Stoppers
Amarillo Crime Stoppers(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying two people who are accused of stealing over $1,000 of beef jerky over the past couple of months.

According to the release, this couple has committed several beef jerky thefts at local convenience stores totaling over $1,000.

If you have any information about this crime or if you can identify who this couple is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me - Beef Jerky Thiefs - 12/7/21 ***UPDATE*** The two subjects in this case have...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

