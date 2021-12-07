6-year-old dead after crash near Clovis

Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis police are investigating a crash resulting a 6-year-old child dead near 21st Street this afternoon.

According to the release, on Monday, December 6, at about 2:56 p.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received a call about a crash involving three vehicles, on 21st Street near the intersection with Dominion Way. 

Clovis Police and Clovis Fire personnel responded to the scene.

Once at the scene, a 6-year-old child, and two of the three drivers were transported to a hospital when the child later died of the injuries. 

“It is with the greatest of remorse, we must report the child did not survive,” said the release.

The crash is still under investigating.

The drivers of the three different vehicles are cooperating with the investigation. 

No other information is available at this time.

