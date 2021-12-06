Texas Mutual awards $50,000 to Coalition of Health Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Mutual has awarded $2 million in grants to 44 organisations across Texas, $50,000 of that was awarded to Coalition Health Services.

Texas Mutual has committed these grants to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the Texas workforce.

“We are inspired by the dedication these nonprofits have shown in the face of immense challenges over the last year and a half,” said Jackie Sekiguchi, Texas Mutual community affairs manager. “The organizations receiving this funding have been essential in providing a steady and trained workforce for their communities. We’re proud to recognize their commitment to educating and supporting the local workforce, and especially proud to be part of their continued success.”

Texas Mutual awarded grants to organizations with a focus on the following:

Training the current and future skilled workforce in safe work practices, especially in industries or occupations at higher risk for workplace accidents

Creating strong pathways for in-demand, middle-skill jobs

Upskilling and reskilling adult learners using earn-and-learn initiatives

