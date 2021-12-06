Roosevelt County clearing road blockages from tumbleweeds

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Roosevelt County is expecting to clear some roads from tumbleweeds for much of the week.

Some of the roads throughout the County have sustained a large influx of the weeds.

A lot of the blockages have also been reported on some State Highways such as NM 114, NM 236, NM 330, and NM 202.

The release states, If you come to a road blocked by tumbleweeds, they urge you to not drive through the piles of weeds as you could damage your vehicle or start a fire.

“Following the late summer rains and extensive growth of tumbleweeds throughout the County, this will likely be an ongoing challenge throughout the winter and next spring,” stated Road Superintendent Rick Lovato. “We want to encourage property owners to protect their homes as we are facing an increased fire danger with so much more fuel this year.”

The County Road Department is running all blades and responding to calls as quickly as possible.

They will be working to open up bus routes and roads for all residents, and should take up to the end of the week.

If you have a road blocked,contact Road Department at (575) 356-5942.

