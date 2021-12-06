Go Local
Monday’s Forecast: Cold and Breezy

Forecast highs this afternoon
Forecast highs this afternoon(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Late last night a strong cold front moved through the entire region bringing strong gusty winds from the N with many locations seeing gusts of 50+mph. Due to the front and the strong northerly flow, highs today will be chilly into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will switch directions mid-morning from a N wind to a S wind at 10-20mph. Wind chill values this morning will be in the teens for most and only be in the 30s for the afternoon so you’ll need the winter coats all day.

