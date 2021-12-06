Monday’s Forecast: Cold and Breezy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Late last night a strong cold front moved through the entire region bringing strong gusty winds from the N with many locations seeing gusts of 50+mph. Due to the front and the strong northerly flow, highs today will be chilly into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will switch directions mid-morning from a N wind to a S wind at 10-20mph. Wind chill values this morning will be in the teens for most and only be in the 30s for the afternoon so you’ll need the winter coats all day.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.