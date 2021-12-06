How to contribute to HPFB’s Together We Can Food and Fund Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today kicks off the annual High Plains Food Bank Together We Can Food and Fund Drive.

The food bank has seen an increased need over the past year and a half due to the pandemic, and the need continues this holiday season.

In 2020 alone, the need for food assistance in the Texas Panhandle increased by 35%.

HPFB currently serves around 10,000 households every month. That’s up from about 8,300 since the pandemic began. This is the most households the food bank has ever served.

Also, as the winter weather approaches, the need is expected to increase once more.

During this week’s drive, the High Plains Food Bank has set a goal of receiving 1.5 million meals, which is about $250,000 in donations.

A donation of just $1 will feed a family of six.

The food bank serves 29 counties in the Texas Panhandle, so no donation is too small.

“We are still able to efficiently provide $1 equals six meals because once again, just the donated food product that comes in and the financial support that has come in has helped offset some of those increased costs. That’s what we’re doing here this year...this is going to be a long-term recovery, and needs are still increasing and as prices and inflation the way it is now ...the dollar is not stretching as far as it once was,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food bank.

Wilson says this year they’ve ran into issues adapting to challenges in the supply chain shortage, so the food bank has been trying to work in advance.

“Sometimes we’ve run into those issues to where we’re trying to bring food in and there may be a delay, or a load may get cancelled. That’s just the way that we have moved. So, we’re trying to work in advance on a lot of the food that we do have to purchase and bring in,” said Wilson.

On the distribution side, the food bank has struggled with the increased cost of truck repairs and warehouse maintenance.

“All of that has increased due to the cost of labor and then there’s been several instances where we’ve had issues with a truck or so and the parts have taken months to get in,” said Wilson. “ [It] again affects our distribution. So, there have been challenges there.”

The food bank would appreciate funds, non-perishable food items and hygiene products.

The week-long Food and Fund drive starts at 9:00 a.m. and will wrap up around 10:00 p.m. each day.

HPFB will accept donations in the parking lot of the United Market Street on Georgia.

You can also donate at the register at any United in the Texas Panhandle.

All of the proceeds will back to the food bank, and The United Family is matching a portion of that to help them out.

Later this week I’m going to tell you how you can donate your time instead if you cannot financially give this season.

