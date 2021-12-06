Go Local
City of Amarillo: Spill at wastewater collection facility at Holly wood Road and Western contained

Source: City of Amarillo
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo says a spill from a wastewater collection facility at Hollywood Road and South Western has been contained.

The spill was caused by a break in the force main piping of the related lift station. Crews repaired the break Sunday afternoon and are cleaning and disinfecting the area.

The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.

