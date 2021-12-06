City of Amarillo: Spill at wastewater collection facility at Holly wood Road and Western contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo says a spill from a wastewater collection facility at Hollywood Road and South Western has been contained.

The spill was caused by a break in the force main piping of the related lift station. Crews repaired the break Sunday afternoon and are cleaning and disinfecting the area.

The regional office of the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has been notified of the spill.

