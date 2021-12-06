Go Local
Canyon City leaders gives 2 restaurants financial incentives

The City of Canyon’s Business Office has launched an online payment and water management portal called WaterSmart.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon city leaders took early steps Monday toward giving two restaurants financial incentives with public readings of the agreements.

They would boost a new Italian restaurant just off the square and the expansion of Buffs diner in the former Coney Island space.

Mickey’s Italian would get up to $2,000 to create 35 jobs.

Buff’s would get the same amount to create up to 25 new jobs as it expands into a building next door.

Both restaurants must stay open for five years to keep the money.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

