Canyon City leaders gives 2 restaurants financial incentives

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon city leaders took early steps Monday toward giving two restaurants financial incentives with public readings of the agreements.

They would boost a new Italian restaurant just off the square and the expansion of Buffs diner in the former Coney Island space.

Mickey’s Italian would get up to $2,000 to create 35 jobs.

Buff’s would get the same amount to create up to 25 new jobs as it expands into a building next door.

Both restaurants must stay open for five years to keep the money.

