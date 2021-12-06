Amarillo police arrest 17-year-old for child pornography charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old for child pornography charges.

Police say the Special Victim’s Unit received a tip from the Dallas National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives identified 17-year-old Daniel Khamissi as the suspect. After executing a search warrant, police say detectives found evidence of child pornography on his phone.

He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.