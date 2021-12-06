Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Parks and Recreation to hold Breakfast with Santa Saturday

Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa(Amarillo Parks and Recreation)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for their Breakfast with Santa event Saturday.

Guests will enjoy a pancake bar and photo opportunities with Santa.

Kids can visit a Santa letter writing station, make ornaments, reindeer food and more.

The first session is 8:30 a.m. and the second is 10:30 a.m. at the Warford Activity Center.

Registration is $5 per person or $30 for a family of six or more.

Those interested may register here.

🎅🍽Breakfast with Santa registration is officially open! Participants will enjoy a full pancake bar and photo...

Posted by Amarillo Parks and Recreation on Monday, November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal criminal charges filed Thursday say a man admitted to selling about fifteen hundred...
Amarillo man faces federal charges after admitting to selling $2,500 worth of drugs per week
Three day forecast
A cold front is on its way
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning near southwest 27th...
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near southwest 27th Avenue
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under delta surge

Latest News

Together We Can 2021
Together We Can Food and Fund Drive 2021
Today kicks off the annual High Plains Food Bank Together We Can Food and Fund Drive!
How to contribute to HPFB’s Together We Can Food and Fund Drive
Sunday Weekend Edition, 12/5
Sunday Weekend Edition, 12/5
Together We Can Holiday Food & Fund Drive
Together We Can Holiday Food & Fund Drive