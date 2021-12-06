Amarillo Parks and Recreation to hold Breakfast with Santa Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for their Breakfast with Santa event Saturday.

Guests will enjoy a pancake bar and photo opportunities with Santa.

Kids can visit a Santa letter writing station, make ornaments, reindeer food and more.

The first session is 8:30 a.m. and the second is 10:30 a.m. at the Warford Activity Center.

Registration is $5 per person or $30 for a family of six or more.

Those interested may register here.

🎅🍽Breakfast with Santa registration is officially open! Participants will enjoy a full pancake bar and photo... Posted by Amarillo Parks and Recreation on Monday, November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.