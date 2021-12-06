Amarillo Parks and Recreation to hold Breakfast with Santa Saturday
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is taking registrations for their Breakfast with Santa event Saturday.
Guests will enjoy a pancake bar and photo opportunities with Santa.
Kids can visit a Santa letter writing station, make ornaments, reindeer food and more.
The first session is 8:30 a.m. and the second is 10:30 a.m. at the Warford Activity Center.
Registration is $5 per person or $30 for a family of six or more.
Those interested may register here.
