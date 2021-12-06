Amarillo firefighters extinguish shed fire that threatened 2 homes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters extinguished a shed fire that threatened two Amarillo homes yesterday.

Crews responded at 1:59 p.m. to 3414 Julian Boulevard on reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters found a shed in the backyard fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said crews evacuated two houses adjacent to the shed as a precaution.

There were no injuries and the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and the most likely cause was a battery charged plugged into the shed.

