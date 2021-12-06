Go Local
Amarillo firefighters extinguish shed fire that threatened 2 homes

(WIFR)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters extinguished a shed fire that threatened two Amarillo homes yesterday.

Crews responded at 1:59 p.m. to 3414 Julian Boulevard on reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters found a shed in the backyard fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said crews evacuated two houses adjacent to the shed as a precaution.

There were no injuries and the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and the most likely cause was a battery charged plugged into the shed.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

