Amarillo City leaders and Lone Star Ballet celebrates 50th anniversary of The Nutcracker

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today Lone Star Ballet and the City of Amarillo held a presentation and announcement for the 50th anniversary of The Nutcracker.

The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce held the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The Executive Director of Lone Star Ballet says they are excited to be back after the performances were cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

“Everybody’s excited to get back on stage. There’s so much work that goes into this production, technical artistic volunteers with the guild and it’s a massive production it’s a gift to the Tri-State area,” said Henderson.

Henderson says schools will be visiting from Colorado, New mexico and across the Texas Panhandle.

