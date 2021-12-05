Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Red Raiders facing Coach Mike Leach, Mississippi State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Dec. 28

Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone...
Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis, TN.(AutoZone Liberty Bowl Twitter)
By Bradey King
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech (6-6) will face Coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State (7-5) in the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis, TN.

The Red Raiders are bowl bound for the first time since 2017.

This marks the Red Raiders 39th bowl appearance in program history and its first-ever Liberty Bowl appearance.

Sonny Cumbie, who was recently named head coach at LA Tech, will return to coach Texas Tech in the bowl game.

Cumbie and company will go up against former Texas Tech Head Coach Mike Leach, who led the program from 2000 to 2009.

Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal criminal charges filed Thursday say a man admitted to selling about fifteen hundred...
Amarillo man faces federal charges after admitting to selling $2,500 worth of drugs per week
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning near southwest 27th...
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near southwest 27th Avenue
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Center City held its first-ever Reverse Electric Light Parade tonight.
Center City holds its first-ever Reverse Electric Light Parade
Stratford Fire semi truck
Stratford crews responded to semi-truck on fire

Latest News

If you’ve ever shot a bow and arrow you know it can be tough to hit the target. Now just...
WT honors student, Sierra Stammen, ranks No. 23 nationally in mounted archery
VIDEO: WT honors student, Sierra Stammen, ranks No. 23 nationally in mounted archery
1999 U.S. Open Doubles Champion and Tascosa High alum Alex O���Brien���s Foundation is hosting...
Alex O’Brien Foundation hosts four college tennis stars in ‘Rising Stars’ Charity Exhibition
1999 U.S. Open Doubles Champion and Tascosa High alum Alex O���Brien���s Foundation is hosting...
VIDEO: Alex O’Brien Foundation hosts four college tennis stars in ‘Rising Stars’ Charity Exhibition