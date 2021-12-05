Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

A cold front is on its way for tomorrow

Three day forecast
Three day forecast(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A strong cold front will be pushing through the region tomorrow bringing a switch in our wind direction from a W wind to a northerly wind. Highs will still be well above average ahead of the front into the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the N at 10-20mph. Behind the cold front, winds are going to ramp up late Sunday night into early Monday morning at 15-30mph with gusts over 45. Due to the strong northerly winds, highs Monday will be much cooler and below average into the upper 40s.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal criminal charges filed Thursday say a man admitted to selling about fifteen hundred...
Amarillo man faces federal charges after admitting to selling $2,500 worth of drugs per week
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning near southwest 27th...
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near southwest 27th Avenue
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Suspects in jewelry store robbery
Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave’s Weekend Outlook
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Adrian's Full Wx 12-3-21
Adrian's Full Wx 12-3-21
Weekend Outlook
Adrian’s Weekend Outlook