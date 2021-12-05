A cold front is on its way for tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A strong cold front will be pushing through the region tomorrow bringing a switch in our wind direction from a W wind to a northerly wind. Highs will still be well above average ahead of the front into the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be from the N at 10-20mph. Behind the cold front, winds are going to ramp up late Sunday night into early Monday morning at 15-30mph with gusts over 45. Due to the strong northerly winds, highs Monday will be much cooler and below average into the upper 40s.

