Stratford defeats Wellington in 2A State Quarterfinal, Happy upset by Westbrook

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The high school football 2A-DII State Quarterfinal between the Stratford Elks and Wellington Skyrockets ended with the Elks winning 26-6. Stratford QB Cody Rinne scored four rushing touchdowns.

”It’s great, but if you want the real interview go interview one of the offensive linemen,” said Rinne.

“That was a pretty good team. We had to just push them off the line,” said Anthony Gonzalez, said Stratford senior lineman. “Sometimes we got to be stronger than the other teams and we do what we got to do. We feel proud and we’re going to go try to win state.”

State Semifinal: Stratford (Visitor) vs Albany (Home) on Thursday, Dec. 9 6 p.m. at Lowery Field in Lubbock. All tickets: $6

In 1A-DI No. 8 Westbrook upset Happy 54-20.

”We just didn’t take advantage. We got down to the goal line three maybe four times. That was the difference in the ball game. The way the season started off there’s been so much adversity, so far us to make it to this point,” said Stacy Perryman, Happy football head coach. “I mean, to be able to play for a State Championship it means everything. Not only that but we’re disappointed in the outcome, but we’re going to be able to build on this and grow from that and then next year we’ll come back stronger.”

