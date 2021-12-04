Stratford crews responded to semi-truck on fire

STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a semi-truck that was fully engulfed in flames this morning.

According to the release, at around 7:04 a.m. crews were called to a semi-truck that was on fire.

As crews arrived on scene, they found the semi fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

