Stratford crews responded to semi-truck on fire

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a semi-truck that was fully engulfed in flames this morning.

According to the release, at around 7:04 a.m. crews were called to a semi-truck that was on fire.

As crews arrived on scene, they found the semi fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

12-3-21 7:04 am Stratford Fire was paged out to a Semi truck Fire. Upon arrival units on scene found a semi fully involved, units on scene extinguished all flames and returned to the station safely.

Posted by Stratford Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, December 3, 2021

