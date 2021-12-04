Stratford crews responded to semi-truck on fire
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Stratford Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a semi-truck that was fully engulfed in flames this morning.
According to the release, at around 7:04 a.m. crews were called to a semi-truck that was on fire.
As crews arrived on scene, they found the semi fully engulfed in flames.
Crews were able to extinguish the flames.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.