Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Over 1,200 band members march to honor victims of Andrews bus crash

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - Over a thousand band members from across the region set up on the parade route in Andrews on Friday night.

This year’s parade weighs heavy on the hearts of the community following a tragic crash that took the life of band director Darin Johns and bus driver Mark Boswell. Several students were also injured.

Lubbock-Cooper, Frenship and Lamesa High were three of the 30 different bands who marched in the parade.

Organizers described the response from the community as an outpouring of donations and support, with over a thousand band members learning the same music to celebrate the holiday and honor victims of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal criminal charges filed Thursday say a man admitted to selling about fifteen hundred...
Amarillo man faces federal charges after admitting to selling $2,500 worth of drugs per week
Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened this morning near southwest 27th...
Amarillo police investigating a shooting near southwest 27th Avenue
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Suspects in jewelry store robbery
Amarillo police looking for suspects in jewelry store robbery

Latest News

WT students to hold Christmas storytelling event at Creek House Honey Farm
Hereford churches to hold holiday events, Las Posadas replication Sunday
You can bring your dogs to have their pictures taken with Santa Claus at Yellow City Pet Supply...
Amarillo SPCA to host Santa Paws Pictures at Yellow City Pet Supply
Together We Can 2021
Annual Together We Can event starts next week
Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars