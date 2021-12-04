Center City holds its first-ever Reverse Electric Light Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City held its first-ever Reverse Electric Light Parade tonight.

After having to cancel last year’s traditional parade because of COVID-19, they decided to do something new this year.

“The big reason we changed it is last year we had to cancel our parade and that was so sad, so we decided this year we should try to plan one that we could go ahead have almost no matter what,” said Beth Duke, executive director, Center City.

Almost 50 floats parked along Tyler St. in downtown Amarillo and people drove through in their cars, while still getting into the holiday spirit.

Center City says in the past they have had issues with the cold weather as well, so having a reverse parade allowed people to not have to stand outside.

The whole mission of Center City is to revitalize downtown, making it a place for everyone to enjoy.

“Center City’s effort has always been to make sure that the downtown area is a place for family and what a great thing to do to bring your family out have a great time looking at the electric light parade and then you don’t have to be out in the cold and you can have your hot chocolate in the car with your family and just have a good time,” said Linda Vaughn, board member, Center City.

They were happy to be back in action this year, allowing people to get out and celebrate the holiday and encourage them to also experience new nightlife venues like The Barfield in downtown.

